0 The season is over, but Toho High's football field hasn't opened yet

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Student athletes could have to wait several more weeks before they can finally use the main field at Osceola County's new $89 million Tohopekaliga High School.

The school district said a drainage problem that Channel 9 reported about in August has been fixed, but there is still more work to do.

Although students are about three months into the school year, athletes are still waiting for their first game at the stadium.

It was construction workers not athletes who took the field Friday.

Read: Florida high school football team knocked out of playoffs -- by coin flip

"When they open a school, everything should be working exactly the way it's supposed to be, especially with kids," parent Saul Benjamen said.

The district said the drainage issues were fixed by early October. It is now working to install more drainage around the field to prevent standing water from damaging the sod. The additional work is expected to cost around $118,000.

"We pay all these taxes, we do all this for them and then we come over here and we find out things are not working," Benjamen said. "It's a shame."

The football team was forced to play its first season at other facilities, including Austin-Tindall Park.

© 2018 Cox Media Group. © 2018 Cox Media Group.

The temporary move prompted concern from Anthony Davis, the team's head football coach, earlier in the season.

"We got seniors on the team, and we really wanted those guys to be able to finish their career (in) the stadium they came here to play (at)," he said.

That never happened.

Although the district said the project should wrap up in about six weeks, it's too late for the football team. Their season has already ended for the year without getting home field advantage.

The parent of one player said students were happy to be able to play this year, even if they are playing off-site.

The district said students may now use other fields on campus.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.