Thermal drone team finds family’s missing dog in swampy woods in Ormond Beach

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — A skilled drone pilot helped a local family reunite with their missing dog.

Prince, who went missing in a swampy, wooded area of Ormond Beach, was found by Florida Pet Recovery, a team that uses thermal drones to track lost pets.

Drone video captured the heartwarming moment Prince heard his owner’s voice and bolted through the marshy woods to reunite with her.

See more in the video above.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group