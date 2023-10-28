These golf courses are the toughest in the region

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

This week, Orlando Business Journal is featuring the toughest golf courses in the area, based on ratings from the Florida State Golf Association.

Ratings and slope are determined by a team that systematically evaluates each course for difficulty “for both a scratch golfer and a bogey golfer,” according to the Florida State Golf Association.

The top five golf courses by rating are:

Isleworth Golf & Country Club, Tiger tee

The Club at Bella Collina, Faldo tee

Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Club & Lodge - Challenger/Champion course, Green tee

Disney’s Magnolia Golf Course, Classic tee

Orange County National Golf Center and Lodge - Crooked Cat course, Black tee

