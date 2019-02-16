0 ‘They just swarmed in my house': Woman claims Apopka police used excessive force during arrest

APOPKA, Fla. - Three Apopka police officers are now suspended and under investigation for the alleged use of excessive force.

9 Investigates learned the action stems from the arrest of a woman whom the responding officers said was misusing 911 and threatened them.

This investigation comes from a case that's nearly two months old and the woman who made the complaint has a much different story.

TRENDING NOW:

WFTV asked the department why this action from an incident that took place in December is just now being taken, but the chief said he couldn't comment while the internal investigation is still open.

Meanwhile, the defendant’s son said his mother filed an excessive force complaint right away and they've been waiting for the agency to act.

On Dec. 27, 54-year-old Allison Sims spent three days in jail after Apopka police said she was making nonemergency calls to 911.

DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

Sims said there's much more to the story than that.

“They didn't knock. They just swarmed in my house and snatched me to the ground, kicking me, beating me,” Sims said.

Her complaint of excessive force during that incident now has all three officers suspended and under internal investigation.

In their report, Officer Tahvani Quarterman, Cpl. Kenny Kaiser and Sgt. Michael Cheatham said they were called to the home for a second time that night because Sims was repeatedly calling 911.

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

The officers describe Sims as "extremely intoxicated and yelling obscenities" from inside the home.

Sims said she was just trying to tell them she didn't need them there.

But they came in anyway, through the unlocked door.

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

“My phone went one way and I went another way. Next thing I know, I was being drug, kicked and everything,” Sims said.

The officers said Sims illegally called 911 at least three times and, once arrested, she threatened them, allegedly saying, “I'll beat the (expletive) out of you.”

Sims denies much of that account and said she was just reacting to what was happening.

Sims is due in court Monday for a hearing on the misdemeanor charges.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.