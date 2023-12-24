This Central Florida city will be hosting its first New Year’s festival

WILDWOOD, Fla. — The City of Wildwood will host its first New Year’s fireworks show and outdoor party.

The firework show will be on Friday, Dec. 29, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Wildwood Community Center at Millennium Park.

There will be multiple food trucks, vendors and family-friendly games.

The band, the Groove Slayers, will also make an appearance by playing pop and soul music.

Read: Christmas Eve forecast: Breezy and mild temps

“After the fantastic turnout at our Winterfest and Light Up Wildwood parade earlier this month,” said Natalie Davis, the city’s recreation supervisor. “We look forward to seeing everyone return for even more fun before we all officially ring out 2023 and welcome in 2024.”

City officials estimated that 2,000 attended Winterfest, with 31 parade participants.

“We are always looking for new ways to serve our residents,” said Mayor of Wildwood Ed Wolf. “As our population increases, our programming and services will continue growing in an effort to offer something for everyone who has chosen Wildwood as their home.”

Read: Share your pics! WFTV wants to see your amazing holiday displays

The city said there will be parking for the event near the Wildwood Center at the main entrance on Powell Road.

Designated spots will be available to those showing a valid government-issued disabled person parking permit upon arrival.

The city advises that local traffic may be heavy before, during and after the event. They are encouraging the residents to carpool. If residents are not attending the event, consider alternate routes to avoid travel delays.

Read: UCF falls to Georgia Tech, loses Gasparilla Bowl

See the map below for the Community Center location.





Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group