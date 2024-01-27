This Central Florida school district sees graduation rate increase

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — More students graduated from high school in Brevard County last school year.

Brevard Public Schools officials said the graduation rate for 2022-2023 was 89.7%.

This is about a 2% increase from the previous school year.

Only one school out of 17 in the district did not have an increase.

The school district now ranks 23rd in the state, compared to 37th in 2022.

Brevard Schools Superintendent Mark Rendell said the increase was significant because it represents the knowledge needed to start 9th grade.

“This is not just a measure for our high schools, but for our elementary and middle schools as well,” he said. “This increase of 2.5% from 2021-2022 is the result of the hard work of students, parents, and school staff. Congratulations to all on this great improvement.”

