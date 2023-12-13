Brevard Public Schools discusses year-round education

VIERA, Fla. — On Tuesday, Brevard Public Schools’ board decided to continue discussing year-round schooling.

School Board Chair Megan Wright asked for a deeper dive into the topic.

Meanwhile, some of her fellow board members expressed a need for more details on what year-round programs would look like.

The board gave school district staff the OK to create a calendar.

Earlier this year, Governor Ron DeSantis signed a law establishing a 4-year pilot program for year-round schooling for Florida school districts beginning in the 2024-2025 school year to study the issues and benefits at selected schools.

Wright is asking fellow BPS board members to consider what year-round schooling would look like district-wide.

She believes year-round programs could benefit the district. Wright said she went to a year-round school, which is no longer year-round.

