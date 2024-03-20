This county is holding hurricane readiness meetings

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County is set to hold a series of hurricane preparedness meetings.

The meetings will be townhall styled and will provide residents resources to help respond during a hurricane.

A wide range of topics will be discussed including:

understanding impact,

assembling emergency kits and supplies,

knowing evacuation zones and routes

preparing homes and properties for potential impact.

The meetings will also talk about safety tips during the storm and the importance of communication plans to ensure residents are fully prepared for the hurricane season.

Scheduled meeting will take place at the following location and times:

DeLand Regional Library, 130 E. Howry Ave.- 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24.

Daytona Beach Regional Library (City Island), 105 Jackie Robinson Parkway- 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, May 1.

Ormond Beach Regional Library, 30 S. Beach St.- 4:30 to 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, May 9.

Deltona Regional Library, 2150 Eustace Ave.- 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22.

New Smyrna Beach Regional Library, 1001 S. Dixie Freeway- 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29.

Port Orange Regional Library, 1005 City Circle Center- 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12.

