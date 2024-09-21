This International Drive business just created 300 jobs

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

About 200 new staffers had their first day at the Sept. 19 debut of Live! at Pointe Orlando entertainment district on International Drive — and another 100-plus jobs are in the pipeline.

The grand opening events christened the cluster of new clubs with throngs of guests.

Some Live! Hospitality & Entertainment team members from other markets moved here for management positions and so they could train new hires, said Director of Nightlife Thomas Madgwick, but most positions were filled by locals: cocktail servers, bartenders, servers, deejays, maintenance, line cooks and bar backs.

