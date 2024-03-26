This project will save AdventHealth $20M over 20 years

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

AdventHealth is starting work this week on one of the largest privately owned corporate solar energy projects in the state.

The nonprofit health system — which has more than 90,000 employees and 50 hospitals across nine states — is working with Maitland-based solar developer ESA to add 7,500 solar panels atop four buildings and two garages at its main headquarters in Altamonte Springs. The campus is home to nearly 5,000 employees.

Solar canopies also will be installed over surface parking spots and new electric charging stations for 62 vehicles.

