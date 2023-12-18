This state will soon get its 1st Publix

ORLANDO, Fla. — Publix Super Markets said it will expand to another Southern state early next year.
The grocer -- which was founded in Winter Haven in 1930 and is now headquartered in Lakeland -- said it will open its first Kentucky location Jan. 10.
The store will be on Terra Crossing Boulevard in Louisville.
It will host a grand opening celebration for its customers.
Publix has almost 1,400 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, the Carolinas, Tennessee, Virginia and soon Kentucky.
