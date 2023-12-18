This state will soon get its 1st Publix

ORLANDO, Fla. — Publix Super Markets said it will expand to another Southern state early next year.

The grocer -- which was founded in Winter Haven in 1930 and is now headquartered in Lakeland -- said it will open its first Kentucky location Jan. 10.

The store will be on Terra Crossing Boulevard in Louisville.

It will host a grand opening celebration for its customers.

Photos: Publix stores through the years

Publix has almost 1,400 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, the Carolinas, Tennessee, Virginia and soon Kentucky.

See a map of the new store below:

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 31 Exterior of the first Publix location Here's a look at the original Publix store in Winter Haven in 1940. (State Archives of Florida)

