How long will the fall weather last this week?

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s going to be a gorgeous afternoon.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said it will be sunny and warm, with highs in the mid-80s.

There are limited rain chances again for our Sunday.

Early next week, a nice fall front arrives.

Read: How to check if you are eligible for FEMA assistance after Hurricane Milton

The front itself will bring limited rain, but it will cool things nicely through the middle of the week.

Highs will peak in the 70s on Wednesday and Thursday.

This week brings the fall weather Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said it will be sunny and warm, with highs in the mid-80s. (WFTV Staff/WFTV)

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group