This weekend: Residents invited to tour Brevard County’s new $35M Emergency Operations Center

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County says its new $35 million Emergency Operations Center is now fully operational.

And county officials are inviting residents to see the 54,000 square-foot building in person.

Channel 9 recently got a sneak-peek tour of the facility in Rockledge.

The new EOC can fit a lot more emergency personnel under one roof than the old building and features the latest technology to better serve the community, officials said.

The original Emergency Operations Center building in Brevard County was opened in 1964 and expanded in 1999. (WFTV)

It will also serve as the permanent home for Brevard County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Rescue 911 dispatch centers.

The building was constructed to withstand Category 5 hurricane-strength winds.

Brevard County is hosting two Open Houses for residents to tour the new EOC.

Dates and Times are:

Saturday, June 1, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, June 2, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The new Emergency Operations Center is located at 1751 Huntington Lane in Rockledge.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group