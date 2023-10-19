This weekend’s pride parade to grow despite state controversy

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Orlando’s biggest annual event just got bigger, despite a Florida law targeting drag shows.

“Last year we had about 150 groups participate in the parade,” said Tatiana Quiroga, executive director of Come Out With Pride Orlando. “This year, it’s more than 200.”

Come Out With Pride, a parade to rival even a Mardi Gras procession, typically lasts for hours. More than 210,000 watchers of all ages flood the city, arriving early to perch on the sidewalks of downtown streets wielding colorful flags, blowing whistles and cheering. Music blares from speakers on floats. Parade walkers throw trinkets and beads. And, yes, drag performers dressed to the nines dance and wave as part of the celebration.

Read: Port Orange police search for more victims after man accused of impersonating contractor

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

VIDEO: Orlando’s Come Out With Pride to scale back this year amid struggle to find corporate sponsors One of the biggest Pride celebrations in Florida will scale back its festivities this year because it can’t find enough corporate sponsors to fund the event, or





©2023 Cox Media Group