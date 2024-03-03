This Winter Park restaurant quickly has become a business lunch destination

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Lunch Meet is a series of reviews assessing Central Florida restaurants for their suitability for business lunches. Orlando Business Journal focuses on service, food-delivery speed, cost, noise level and other factors that can help or harm a business meeting.

Sixty Vines restaurant in Winter Park has the airy, chic vibe and vegetable-heavy menu you’d expect at a California restaurant, but it first opened in Plano, Texas.

Read: SpaceX and NASA are set for Crew-8 launch

The restaurant, which opened in 2020 two weeks before the Covid-19 shutdown, has a full bar, 60 wines on tap and an extensive lunch menu. Included are 13 appetizers, customized charcuterie boards, five salads and 20 entrees.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group