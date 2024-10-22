Thornton Park loses another eatery as Jack & Honey’s closes

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The message was simple and concise.

Posted Oct. 22 to the Instagram account for Jack & Honey’s, the announcement brings to an end a turbulent year for the Thornton Park eatery.

Read: Former Abercrombie & Fitch CEO Mike Jeffries charged with sex trafficking

“It is with heavy hearts that we have decided to close our doors on our 1 yr. anniversary,” read the post. “We have made some difficult decisions over the past few months to try and save our restaurant, but unfortunately circumstances did not work out in our favor. Please continue to support small businesses in Orlando, the community we love and hold dear.”

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group