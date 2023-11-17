Thousands to gather in Orlando for Florida Classic Weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Thousands will gather in Orlando this weekend to attend the annual Florida Classic Weekend.

The big game between Bethune-Cookman University and Florida A&M University will take place Saturday at Camping World Stadium.

The Florida Classic Weekend officially started Thursday night with the “Night of Distinction” gathering.

The event recognized individuals for their contributions to the annual game and each university.

The annual “Battle of the Bands” will take place at the Amway Center on Friday night.

