Thousands of jobs available at Central Florida theme parks

ORLANDO, Fla. — United Parks & Resorts, a global theme park and entertainment company, is hosting a national hiring event, set to fill over 5,000 positions for seven different parks across the country.

The parks include SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, Water Country USA, Adventure Island, and Aquatica.

Seasonal part-time and full-time positions in areas such as lifeguards, food & beverage, ride operations, retail, guest services, park quality, ride technician, entertainment and more are available in states like California, Texas, Florida, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

According to a press release, the company offers a range of exciting perks, including free park admission, complimentary and discounted tickets for friends and family, in-park discounts, employee referral bonuses and exclusive ambassador events and attraction previews.

“The Summer season is right around the corner, and we have a great line-up of thrilling new rides and attractions, exciting new presentations and shows, exclusive experiences offers and craveable food and beverage options for our guests to enjoy,” said Marc Swanson, CEO of United Parks & Resorts. “We are looking for passionate and talented people to help us provide great experiences and inspire guests of all ages to protect animals and the wild wonders of our world. Whether starting your career with us, or taking the next step in your professional journey, we have plenty of opportunities for future Ambassadors to make a positive impact, have fun and enjoy exciting benefits and park perks.”

Interested candidates can apply online at careers.SeaWorldParks.com from April 15-19.

SeaWorld recruiting will also be onsite at the Kia Center on April 10th from 11am to 3pm for “Hire Day Orlando”.

