  • Thousands of bikers cruise into Daytona Beach for Biketoberfest

    By: Michael Springer

    Updated:

    DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The annual Biketoberfest runs from Thursday to Sunday and is expected to generate a ton of business for the area.

    • Biketoberfest and Bike Week generate the primary income for businesses in the area.
    • One shop estimates about 70 percent of its annual sales are drawn from the two events.
    • Each event brings more than 100,000 people to the area.
    • Bikers are expected to generate $44 million to the local economy.

