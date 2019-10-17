Thousands of bikers cruise into Daytona Beach for Biketoberfest

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The annual Biketoberfest runs from Thursday to Sunday and is expected to generate a ton of business for the area.
- Biketoberfest and Bike Week generate the primary income for businesses in the area.
- One shop estimates about 70 percent of its annual sales are drawn from the two events.
- Each event brings more than 100,000 people to the area.
- Bikers are expected to generate $44 million to the local economy.
