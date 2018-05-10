0 Thousands of drivers create traffic headache in Oviedo

OVIEDO, Fla. - In Seminole County, the city of Oviedo continues to grow not only in population, but with new development, and that means more traffic headaches for drivers.

One area seeing a huge boost in traffic is Mitchell Hammock Road, which sees 34,000 to 36,000 drivers a day, officials said.

Channel 9’s Jeff Levkulich learned county officials have no immediate plans to address the traffic congestion.

During peak travel times, it can take up to 30 minutes to get through the gridlock from State Road 426 to Lockwood.

New businesses continue to be built along Mitchell Hammock Road. At the busy intersection at Alafaya Boulevard, the Stonehill Plaza is one location adding businesses.

The new Chick-fil-A opened Thursday.

“I think it's in a good location. I live a mile away. Instead of going all the way down to University,” said resident Jeremiah Mercado.

New traffic lights are being added along Mitchell Hammock Road to alleviate congestion, but for many drivers, they continue to get stuck in stop-and-go traffic daily.

“With the development of Oviedo, I feel like it's definitely blown up, and I think it's a shame, unfortunately. Oviedo used to be a small farm town,” said resident Zach Sitar.

The Florida Department of Transportation and the county are currently planning to expand State Road 419 and State Road 426 through old Oviedo to take some of the traffic off Mitchell Hammock Road. That construction is still a few years away from completion.

