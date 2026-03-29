Thousands rally in Central Florida and across US against war and federal policies

CENTRAL FLORIDA — In Central Florida, protesters gathered at various locations for “No Kings” demonstrations. Rallies took place at Orlando City Hall and Lake Mary.

Participants also assembled in Ocala, Baldwin Park, Daytona Beach, and Cocoa to express their concerns about recent federal policies.

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The movement’s reach went beyond Florida, with organizers estimating over 3,100 rallies planned nationwide across all 50 states. These events have attracted prominent supporters from different areas. In Minnesota, singer Bruce Springsteen attended a rally to endorse the demonstrators.

The protests happen alongside a partial government shutdown affecting federal employees and national travel. TSA agents have been working unpaid for weeks due to the shutdown, leading to many calling in sick and creating major staffing gaps at airports.

Staffing shortages have led to unusually long security lines for travelers at airports nationwide. In addition to the shutdown, protesters voiced their opposition to the administration’s military policies.

Demonstrators specifically cited the war with Iran, which did not receive approval from Congress, as a primary reason for the nationwide rallies.

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