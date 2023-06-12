Thousands at risk of losing SNAP benefits in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Community advocates said they worry those already struggling to put food on the table are about to face more challenges.

A new law could put thousands of people at risk of losing their snap benefits.

Starting Oct. 1, there will be new changes to who can use the benefit.

Debt ceiling negotiations extended SNAP work requirements for older adults.

Anyone between 18 and 54 may have to prove they work 20 hours a week.

Veterans, kids just aging out of foster care, and the homeless are exempt from the new changes to the SNAP benefits.

The changes will be in place through 2030.

