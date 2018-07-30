  • Three years later, police arrest three after motorcyclist was shot on SR-408

    By: Kevin Williams

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murder three and a half years after allegedly gunning down a father who was riding his motorcycle on SR-408.

    On Monday, Orlando police announced the arrests of Ryan Kegler, 28, Jhoan Cadavid, 29, and Bret Badalucca, 37.

    Police said the three are responsible for the murder of Nathan Joseph, who was fatally shot while riding his motorcycle on an entrance ramp from SR-408 to I-4 on Feb. 26, 2015.

    Police originally investigated the case as a fatal crash until realizing Joseph had suffered gunshot wounds.

    Family members told Eyewitness News in 2015 that Joseph, 31, left behind a 10-year-old son and had a baby on the way.

    Orlando police did not say why they believe the three suspects shot Joseph.

