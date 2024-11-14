Thursday marks deadline to apply for FEMA’s Operation Blue Roof

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you are still waiting for roof repairs after the storm, time is running out to take advantage of Operation Blue Roof.

It’s a FEMA program that will provide homeowners in disaster areas with fiber-reinforced sheeting to cover their damaged roofs.

That cover will give homeowners time to make repairs while protecting the house from further damage.

However, time is running out.

The deadline to apply is midnight on Thursday.

