Ticket for EDC Orlando set to go on sale this week

ORLANDO, Fla. — EDC Orlando is back for its 13th year and announced that tickets for this year’s festival go on sale Friday, March 29.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
This year’s music event will happen from Nov. 8 -10 and at Tinker Field.
In 2023 nearly 300,000 people came out for the three-day festival, growing attendance 178% as compared with 2022.
Read: Here’s who bought Icon Park’s giant wheel
Attendees can secure an Owl Pass with just a $10 deposit on March 29 at 12 p.m.
To purchase tickets, CLICK HERE.
Read: The IRS has $1 billion in unclaimed 2020 tax refunds; is some of it yours?
Check out the breakdown of ticket pricing:
- GA: $209.99 (base price) + $22.30 fees = $232.29
- GA+: $289.99 (base price) + $29.10 fees = $319.09
- VIP: $409.99 (base price) + $32.30 fees = $442.29
Read: Floral art returns to this Orlando museum
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2024 Cox Media Group