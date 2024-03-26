Ticket for EDC Orlando set to go on sale this week

ORLANDO, Fla. — EDC Orlando is back for its 13th year and announced that tickets for this year’s festival go on sale Friday, March 29.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

This year’s music event will happen from Nov. 8 -10 and at Tinker Field.

In 2023 nearly 300,000 people came out for the three-day festival, growing attendance 178% as compared with 2022.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 38 Photos: Day 1 of EDC Orlando 2023 Hundreds of thousands attend the opening day of Electric Daisy Carnaval Orlando on Friday, Nov. 10. (Photos courtesy: Insomniac) ((Photos courtesy: Insomniac))

Read: Here’s who bought Icon Park’s giant wheel

Attendees can secure an Owl Pass with just a $10 deposit on March 29 at 12 p.m.

To purchase tickets, CLICK HERE.

Read: The IRS has $1 billion in unclaimed 2020 tax refunds; is some of it yours?

Check out the breakdown of ticket pricing:

GA: $209.99 (base price) + $22.30 fees = $232.29

GA+: $289.99 (base price) + $29.10 fees = $319.09

VIP: $409.99 (base price) + $32.30 fees = $442.29

Read: Floral art returns to this Orlando museum

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group