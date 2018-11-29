Ticking noise from electric toothbrush prompts evacuation at Daytona Beach airport

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A terminal at Daytona Beach International Airport was evacuated Thursday due to a report of a suspicious package, airport officials said.
They said a ticking noise was coming from a passenger’s bag, but it turned out to be the passenger's electric toothbrush.
The passenger missed their connection and couldn’t claim their bag.
A bomb squad was called to investigate the bag.
Airport officials said operations have returned to normal.
Earlier today, an unclaimed bag was reported as making a suspicious noise. As a precautionary measure, the terminal was evacuated. The Volusia County Sherriff’s Office bomb squad assessed the situation & determined no threat. Operations are resuming & no flights were affected.— DaytonaBeach Airport (@FlyDAB) November 29, 2018
