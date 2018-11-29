  • Ticking noise from electric toothbrush prompts evacuation at Daytona Beach airport

    By: Monique Valdes

    Updated:

    DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A terminal at Daytona Beach International Airport was evacuated Thursday due to a report of a suspicious package, airport officials said. 

    They said a ticking noise was coming from a passenger’s bag, but it turned out to be the passenger's electric toothbrush. 

    The passenger missed their connection and couldn’t claim their bag. 

    A bomb squad was called to investigate the bag. 

    Airport officials said operations have returned to normal. 

     

     

     

     

