Tijuana Flats hires new CEO

Tijuana Flats has hireda new CEO with a track record for turning around struggling restaurant chains.

James Greco, a business strategist whose LinkedIn profile shows a background of many leadership roles — including interim executive positions — was announced as the Orlando-based Tex-Mex restaurant’s new leader June 10, via a company news release.

“Tijuana Flats is a great brand that is meaningfully differentiated and provides a platform to build upon to create a memorable guest experience,” said Greco in a prepared statement. “We will revitalize the business by implementing initiatives focusing on the four brand basics of people, place, product and positioning.”

