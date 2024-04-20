Tijuana Flats restaurant chain gets acquired, files Chapter 11

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

It’s been a busy week for Tijuana Flats, the Tex-Mex chain that was founded by Brian Wheeler in 1995, its first location in Winter Park.

In a series of big moves, the restaurant brand was acquired by a new ownership group, closed 11 restaurants this week and filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, according to an April 19 company news release. The terms of the acquisition deal were not disclosed.

This is a radical change in direction after Tijuana Flats’ announcement a year ago that it planned to open 50 more restaurants by 2025.

