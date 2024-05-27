‘A time for reflection’: Orange County honors troops on Memorial Day

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — People in Orange County came together earlier today to honor this country’s fallen heroes on Memorial Day.

In what has become a tradition in Orange County, dozens gathered to pay respect to all service members who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

The Memorial Day event was held by Orange County Mayor Jerry Deming and his Veterans Advisory Council.

“It is important to remember that Memorial Day is a time for reflection,” Demings said.

Read: Sanford honors military service and sacrifice during Memorial Day ceremony

Which is exactly what the Jacobs family did. “Tara, she was killed in action back in April 27th, 2011 in Kabul Afghanistan,” Jim Jacobs said.

The Jacobs were one of four Gold Star families recognized during the event.

Families that have experienced a loss of an immediate family member who died as the result of active-duty military service.

Read: ‘People died so we could have our freedom’: families observe Memorial Day in Sanford

Monday’s wreath-laying ceremony wasn’t just a time to remember but also to celebrate loved ones who died protecting American freedoms.

Memorial Day is celebrated once a year, but for these families, the loss will be felt for generations.

Ceremonies like this ensure these heroes will never be forgotten.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group