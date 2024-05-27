Sanford honors military service and sacrifice during Memorial Day ceremony

SANFORD, Fla. — The primary purpose of Memorial Day is to honor the service and sacrifice of the members of the United States armed forces who died while protecting our country.

There were events being held across Central Florida on Monday to honor those servicemen and women, including Seminole County.

The City of Sanford hosted an emotional Memorial Day ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park.

Hundreds of people came out to the park Monday morning to honor those who fought for our freedom.

The bells rang as families, military personnel, veterans, and local officials remembered our fallen heroes.

The ceremony also honored members of the U.S. Space Force, the newest branch of the armed forces.

More than 1 million veterans live in Florida.

