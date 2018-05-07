0 Timeline: One person dead after lunch hour shooting at Colonial Plaza

Story Highlights One unidentified man is dead following a police shooting in Colonial Plaza in Orlando

Two Orlando police officers fired their weapons after fearing for their lives, according to OPD Chief John Mina

ORLANDO, Fla. - 4:00 p.m.

Two officers have been placed on routine administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

The names of the officers have not been released

The names of the suspects have not been released

Many shoppers and people at nearby restaurants witnessed the shooting

1:45 P.M.

From Orlando Police Chief John Mina:

Two Orlando police officers were investigating a traffic issue when employees with Marshalls notified them some sort of criminal activity had occurred

Four suspects were in the vehicle

The officers fired at the suspects because they were in fear for the lives

One of the suspects fled, but was captured in the parking lot

Driver of the vehicle was found deceased in the car on the edge of Thorton Park

Chief Mina says police were at colonial plaza for a traffic accident. When they were told there was an incident at Marshalls. Cops shot one show to and Killed him. The others caught. #wftv pic.twitter.com/sG6UuDVJU0 — Shannon Butler (@SButlerWFTV) May 7, 2018

Watch below: OPD Chief John Mina gives update on shooting:

1:30 P.M.

One witness told Shannon Butler she thought it was a shoplifter

Orlando Police Chief John Mina is going to brief the media at 1:40 p.m.

Sources tell Shannon Butler this shooting involved an Orlando police officer

Another witness described hearing 5 gunshots at the plaza and then seeing a gold van speed away

Witness tells me she heard 5 shots at the shopping plaza then a gold van speed by. We are at the gold van that has windows busted out. #wftv — Shannon Butler (@SButlerWFTV) May 7, 2018

Photos: Crime scene on the edge of Thorton Park

Witnesses and sources tell me suspect tried to run them over. #wftv #breaking — Shannon Butler (@SButlerWFTV) May 7, 2018

1:20 P.M.

Channel 9 is over a police scene at Celia Lane and Washington Street on the edge of Thorton Park

A gold-colored mini-van is stopped at the intersection

An unidentified person can be seen partially hanging out of the driver's side door, slumped onto the brick road

Multiple investigators are on the scene

I was at the plaza when a cop yelled drive by and moments later dozens of cops decended at bumby and colonial. Lady was talking with cops @TVSteveBarrett talking with her now. She told me started as a shop lifter. — Shannon Butler (@SButlerWFTV) May 7, 2018

MEDIA: In reference to the police activity in the 2600 block of E Colonial Dr, staging for information will be in the parking lot of the Plaza Live At 425 N Bumby Av. PIOs will update as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/1eZIbijGhM — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) May 7, 2018

1:12 P.M. Update:

Man shot in downtown Orlando

Reported near Colonial Plaza Monday afternoon

Colonial Plaza roped off with police tape according to Ch. 9 reporters on the scene

Channel 9’s Shannon Butler reported seeing the window of a Chrysler was shot up

Shopping center blocked off. We can see One person shot in a car. #breaking pic.twitter.com/658wpq4m8Z — Shannon Butler (@SButlerWFTV) May 7, 2018

