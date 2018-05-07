  • Timeline: One person dead after lunch hour shooting at Colonial Plaza

    By: Katy Camp

    Updated:

    Story Highlights

    ORLANDO, Fla. - 4:00 p.m.

    • Two officers have been placed on routine administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
    • The names of the officers have not been released
    • The names of the suspects have not been released
    • Many shoppers and people at nearby restaurants witnessed the shooting

    1:45 P.M.

    From Orlando Police Chief John Mina:

    • Two Orlando police officers were investigating a traffic issue when employees with Marshalls notified them some sort of criminal activity had occurred
    • Four suspects were in the vehicle
    • The officers fired at the suspects because they were in fear for the lives
    • One of the suspects fled, but was captured in the parking lot
    • Driver of the vehicle  was found deceased in the car on the edge of Thorton Park

    1:30 P.M.

    • One witness told Shannon Butler she thought it was a shoplifter
    • Orlando Police Chief John Mina is going to brief the media at 1:40 p.m.
    • Sources tell Shannon Butler this shooting involved an Orlando police officer
    • Another witness described hearing 5 gunshots at the plaza and then seeing a gold van speed away

     

     

     

    Photos: Crime scene on the edge of Thorton Park 

     

     

     

     

    1:20 P.M.

    • Channel 9 is over a police scene at Celia Lane and Washington Street on the edge of Thorton Park
    • A gold-colored mini-van is stopped at the intersection
    • An unidentified person can be seen partially hanging out of the driver's side door, slumped onto the brick road
    • Multiple investigators are on the scene

    1:12 P.M. Update:

    • Man shot in downtown Orlando
    • Reported near Colonial Plaza Monday afternoon
    • Colonial Plaza roped off with police tape according to Ch. 9 reporters on the scene
    • Channel 9’s Shannon Butler reported seeing the window of a Chrysler was shot up

