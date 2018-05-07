Timeline: One person dead after lunch hour shooting at Colonial Plaza

ORLANDO, Fla. - 4:00 p.m.
- Two officers have been placed on routine administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
- The names of the officers have not been released
- The names of the suspects have not been released
- Many shoppers and people at nearby restaurants witnessed the shooting
1:45 P.M.
From Orlando Police Chief John Mina:
- Two Orlando police officers were investigating a traffic issue when employees with Marshalls notified them some sort of criminal activity had occurred
- Four suspects were in the vehicle
- The officers fired at the suspects because they were in fear for the lives
- One of the suspects fled, but was captured in the parking lot
- Driver of the vehicle was found deceased in the car on the edge of Thorton Park
Chief Mina says police were at colonial plaza for a traffic accident. When they were told there was an incident at Marshalls. Cops shot one show to and Killed him. The others caught. #wftv pic.twitter.com/sG6UuDVJU0— Shannon Butler (@SButlerWFTV) May 7, 2018
1:30 P.M.
- One witness told Shannon Butler she thought it was a shoplifter
- Orlando Police Chief John Mina is going to brief the media at 1:40 p.m.
- Sources tell Shannon Butler this shooting involved an Orlando police officer
- Another witness described hearing 5 gunshots at the plaza and then seeing a gold van speed away
Witness tells me she heard 5 shots at the shopping plaza then a gold van speed by. We are at the gold van that has windows busted out. #wftv— Shannon Butler (@SButlerWFTV) May 7, 2018
Witnesses and sources tell me suspect tried to run them over. #wftv #breaking— Shannon Butler (@SButlerWFTV) May 7, 2018
1:20 P.M.
- Channel 9 is over a police scene at Celia Lane and Washington Street on the edge of Thorton Park
- A gold-colored mini-van is stopped at the intersection
- An unidentified person can be seen partially hanging out of the driver's side door, slumped onto the brick road
- Multiple investigators are on the scene
I was at the plaza when a cop yelled drive by and moments later dozens of cops decended at bumby and colonial. Lady was talking with cops @TVSteveBarrett talking with her now. She told me started as a shop lifter.— Shannon Butler (@SButlerWFTV) May 7, 2018
MEDIA: In reference to the police activity in the 2600 block of E Colonial Dr, staging for information will be in the parking lot of the Plaza Live At 425 N Bumby Av. PIOs will update as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/1eZIbijGhM— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) May 7, 2018
1:12 P.M. Update:
- Man shot in downtown Orlando
- Reported near Colonial Plaza Monday afternoon
- Colonial Plaza roped off with police tape according to Ch. 9 reporters on the scene
- Channel 9’s Shannon Butler reported seeing the window of a Chrysler was shot up
Shopping center blocked off. We can see One person shot in a car. #breaking pic.twitter.com/658wpq4m8Z— Shannon Butler (@SButlerWFTV) May 7, 2018
