Timeshare offerings and opening date for Polynesian Villas expansion

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Disney Vacation Club, the timeshare segment of The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS), is about ready to open up sales for Island Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows. Island Tower is set to open Dec. 17. This new addition complements the 380 rooms already located at the Polynesian.

Current Disney Vacation Club members will be able to buy-in beginning on Oct. 1 and the general public on Oct. 29, according to a Sept. 17 news release.

Read: State of emergency issued for 41 Florida counties ahead of possible storm

Sleeping from five to nine guests, the one- and two-bedroom villas have kitchens, sofa seating, Murphy beds, a dining area, a washer and dryer and an outdoor patio.

Deluxe studios have seating across from a kitchenette, a spa-like bathroom, patio and two queen-size beds, accommodating up to four guests.

Duo studios sleep two guests in a queen-sized Murphy bed.

The Island Tower addition will introduce two-bedroom penthouse villas, sleeping up to eight guests. With a living room, full-size kitchen, dining area, two bedrooms and three full bathrooms, the penthouse villas will also have outdoor patios with views of the Seven Seas Lagoon facing Disney’s Magic Kingdom theme park.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group