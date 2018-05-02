Tinker Field History Plaza opens with ribbon-cutting ceremony in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - After years of debate and months of construction, Orlando city leaders will open the Tinker Field History Plaza Wednesday.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 10:30 a.m. on South Tampa Avenue.
The plaza is a place to pay tribute to baseball legends and to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in honor of his one and only stop in Central Florida.
Crews have been working since February on the plaza next to Camping World Stadium.
Nearby resident Kyle Dockery said he’s been watching the plaza become a reality.
“It means a lot to the neighborhood as well. It's a big thing," Dockery said.
The History Plaza has a wall of plaques honoring baseball legends, including one for Jackie Robinson.
Some of the stadium seats from the original Tinker Field have been refurbished.
Although several members of the community opposed the 2015 demolition of Tinker Field, city leaders promised to commemorate the site.
Dockery said the plaza gives people another reason to visit his neighborhood.
“It's definitely refreshing. It's definitely a good thing for the community. It's positive images,” Dockery said.
The plaza is also expected to have a statue of King to honor his visit to Orlando in 1962.
Fundraising for the $350,000 plaza continues. The city said people can buy personalized engraved bricks for $200 or $500.
Some Tinker Field's seats were sold to help pay for the stadium.
