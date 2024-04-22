Titusville celebrates Earth Day with new pedestrian pier

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The City of Titusville invites residents to celebrate Earth Day and the grand opening of the Space View Park Pedestrian Pier.

Mayor Daniel Diesel celebrated the new park with a ribbon cutting and official opening the brand-new walkway bridge.

Joining the Mayor for the ribbon cutting was Vice Mayor Joe Robinson, Councilwoman Jo Lynn Nelson, Titusville City Manager Scott Larese, and representatives from Rush Marine, the contractor on the project.

City officials said the bridge spans 200 feet across an inlet of the Indian River Lagoon, connecting two sides of Space View Park.

The celebration will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Space View and Memorial Park.

The event will have food trucks and environmental education.

The city also handed out 30 tree saplings for residents to plant.

