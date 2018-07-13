  • Titusville police arrest Publix upskirting suspect

    By: Kevin Williams

    BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Titusville police have arrested a man accused of holding a cellphone under a woman’s dress inside a Titusville Publix on Thursday.

    Police arrested 27-year-old Kyle Hnatkiewicz on Friday. 

    Police did not say if he is the same person behind a similar upskirting in Brevard County on the same day.

    On Thursday, police from Titusville and Cocoa said the man who upskirted a woman at the Publix matches the description of a man who appeared to follow a woman around at the Walmart on Clearlake Road in Cocoa earlier that morning, drop his phone, then try to take a picture up the woman’s skirt.

