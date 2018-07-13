Titusville police arrest Publix upskirting suspect

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Titusville police have arrested a man accused of holding a cellphone under a woman’s dress inside a Titusville Publix on Thursday.
Police arrested 27-year-old Kyle Hnatkiewicz on Friday.
Police did not say if he is the same person behind a similar upskirting in Brevard County on the same day.
On Thursday, police from Titusville and Cocoa said the man who upskirted a woman at the Publix matches the description of a man who appeared to follow a woman around at the Walmart on Clearlake Road in Cocoa earlier that morning, drop his phone, then try to take a picture up the woman’s skirt.
In Custody! @TitusvillePD arrest the suspect in connection to a Publix video voyeurism case. He has been identified as 27-year-old Kyle Hnatkiewicz. #WFTV pic.twitter.com/3T1E0BnR1L— Melonie Holt (@MHoltWFTV) July 13, 2018
