BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A man who held a cellphone under a woman’s dress inside a Titusville Publix may be the same person behind a similar incident at a Walmart in Cocoa, Titusville police said.
Titusville detectives released a surveillance photo of the man after he allegedly upskirted a shopper Thursday at a Publix in Titusville.
Police said he matches the description of a man who appeared to follow a woman around at the Walmart on Clearlake Road in Cocoa earlier that morning, drop his phone, then try to take a picture up the woman’s skirt.
Titusville police ask that anyone with information call 321-264-7800.
