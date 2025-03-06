Local

Titusville Police holds press conference scheduled for missing endangered woman

By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com
missing woman
By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — The Titusville Police Department will have a press conference Thursday afternoon regarding the missing woman, Jesse Kirk.

Police said Kirk was reported missing by a friend around 9 a.m. on March 4th when she did not show up for her morning walk, which was highly unusual for her to miss.

Channel 9 news will have crews at the press conference.  

Watch the press conference on Channel 9 Eyewitness News at 4:30 p.m. 

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2025 Cox Media Group

Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

Beatriz Oliveira is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

0

Most Read