  • Titusville woman allegedly hit infant, police say

    By: Chip Skambis

    Updated:

    TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A Titusville woman was arrested after police say she allegedly hit an infant hard enough that the child went to the hospital. 

    Aijah Peterson, 26, is facing a charge of aggravated child abuse causing great bodily harm, according to jail booking logs. 

    Related Headlines

    The Florida Department of Children and Families notified detectives around 4:30 p.m. Thursday that the infant had been admitted to a local hospital with serious injuries, police said. 

    Read: Overdoses lead police to alleged drug house that had drive-thru window

    According to police, the preliminary investigation revealed that Peterson allegedly battered the infant around 8:30 a.m. Thursday at a home on South Brown Avenue. 

    Peterson was booked into the Brevard County Jail Friday, records show. 
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories