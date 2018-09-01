Titusville woman allegedly hit infant, police say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A Titusville woman was arrested after police say she allegedly hit an infant hard enough that the child went to the hospital.
Aijah Peterson, 26, is facing a charge of aggravated child abuse causing great bodily harm, according to jail booking logs.
The Florida Department of Children and Families notified detectives around 4:30 p.m. Thursday that the infant had been admitted to a local hospital with serious injuries, police said.
According to police, the preliminary investigation revealed that Peterson allegedly battered the infant around 8:30 a.m. Thursday at a home on South Brown Avenue.
Peterson was booked into the Brevard County Jail Friday, records show.
