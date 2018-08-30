Overdoses lead police to alleged drug house that had drive-thru window

OCALA, Fla. - Four drug overdoses led police last week to raid a drug house that had a drive-thru and walk-up window, the Ocala Police Department said.
Police said William Parrish Jr. and McKenzee Dobbs were selling drugs out of a mobile home on Northwest 23rd Place near Northwest 35th Avenue Road and Northwest 21st Street.
Investigators said the home had signs indicating when it was open or closed for business and signs directing motorists where to drive.
Police said the couple transformed a kitchen window into a drive-thru window because it didn't want to draw attention by having customers regularly entering and exiting the home.
"We were seeing some overdose incidents that were happening in this particular area, specifically at this particular location," Ocala police Capt. Steven Cuppy said. "There (were) some heroin sales that were going on there. Subsequently, through the investigation, we were able to determine that product was laced with fentanyl."
William Parrish Sr., Parrish's father, said his son had been visiting a methadone clinic.
"He's been trying to get himself straightened out," he said.
Parrish Sr. said he was unaware of the alleged drug dealing at the home and that the overdoses are "a lie."
The suspects were arrested Aug. 23 on multiple charges, including drug possession, selling drugs and keeping or maintaining a dwelling used to keep or sell drugs.
