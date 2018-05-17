  • To catch a clown: Masked gas station robbery suspect caught

    By: Kevin Williams

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One of the masked men believed to have robbed a gas station at gunpoint has been arrested.

    The Orange County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kevin Martinez on suspicion that he helped rob the Chevron station on Aloma Avenue in Goldenrod on March 30.

    Deputies said Martinez and another man walked into the gas station, walked out, then walked back in with masks on. 

    Police said Martinez was wearing a clown mask. The other man was wearing a “Jason” mask.

    Deputies said at the time the men took off in a gold Jaguar.

    Investigators said a tip led to Martinez’s arrest. They did not say if the other man has been arrested.

    The Sheriff’s Office said Martinez is cooperating with the investigation.

