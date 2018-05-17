To catch a clown: Masked gas station robbery suspect caught

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One of the masked men believed to have robbed a gas station at gunpoint has been arrested.
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kevin Martinez on suspicion that he helped rob the Chevron station on Aloma Avenue in Goldenrod on March 30.
Busted: Thanks to Crimeline tip, Kevin Martinez has been arrested in connection with a robbery at a #Goldenrod area gas station. Martinez cooperated with our hard-working Robbery Squad detectives.— OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) May 17, 2018
The robbery happened on March 30th at the Chevron station at 7090 Aloma Avenue. pic.twitter.com/Cn9vSpnJkc
Deputies said Martinez and another man walked into the gas station, walked out, then walked back in with masks on.
Police said Martinez was wearing a clown mask. The other man was wearing a “Jason” mask.
Deputies said at the time the men took off in a gold Jaguar.
Investigators said a tip led to Martinez’s arrest. They did not say if the other man has been arrested.
The Sheriff’s Office said Martinez is cooperating with the investigation.
Location of the gas station where the robbery occurred:
