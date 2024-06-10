Today: 2 men accused of shooting College Park resident to appear in court

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two men accused of trying to rob a man at his College Park-area home and then shooting him are set to face a judge Monday in Orange County.

Orlando Police said it happened just before 6 a.m. Sunday as the victim walked out of his home along North Ivanhoe Boulevard.

Investigators said the man was approached by 24-year-old Kenny Mason and 25-year-old James Houston.

Orlando Police: Two arrested following shooting in College Park Sunday morning (Orlando Police Department )

Police told Channel 9 that Mason and Houston were in the neighborhood trying breaking into cars.

READ: Deputies: Person of interest arrested after shooting in Osceola County

Investigators said they believe the the pair got their hands on a gun from an unlocked vehicle.

According to the Orlando Police Department, Mason and Houston went up to the victim with the stolen gun and threatened to take his car and his belongings.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 N. Ivanhoe Blvd. shooting in Orlando (WFTV staff)

When the victim tried to retreat into his house to safety, the men shot him, OPD said.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where at last check, police said he was stable.

READ: 4 killed, 2 hurt when car hits guardrail; driver died while trying to stop traffic

Mason and Houston are facing numerous charges to include burglary, robbery, aggravated battery and attempted murder.

They are scheduled to go before a judge Monday at 1 p.m.

Stay with WFTV.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates on this story.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group