TODAY: Farm Share hosts food giveaway in Leesburg

LEESBURG, Fla. — Residents in the Leesburg area will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Friday morning.
Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods.
The Nov. 14 giveaway event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. and will be held at:
- 10401 US-441, Leesburg, Florida 34788
The event will be drive-thru style and on a first-come, first-served basis.
Farm Share said it helps to fight hunger “by working hand-in-hand with local farmers to recover and redistribute produce that would otherwise be thrown away due to aesthetic imperfections.”
To find a food pantry near you, click here.
