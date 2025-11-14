TODAY: Farm Share hosts food giveaway in Leesburg

LEESBURG, Fla. — Residents in the Leesburg area will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Friday morning.

Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods.

The Nov. 14 giveaway event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. and will be held at:

10401 US-441, Leesburg, Florida 34788

The event will be drive-thru style and on a first-come, first-served basis.

Farm Share Leesburg Nov. 14 Farm Share will be holding a food giveaway on Friday, Nov. 14 in Leesburg. (Farm Share)

Farm Share said it helps to fight hunger “by working hand-in-hand with local farmers to recover and redistribute produce that would otherwise be thrown away due to aesthetic imperfections.”

