Today: Gov. DeSantis set to visit Cape Canaveral at 10 a.m.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is making a stop in Brevard County on Tuesday morning.

The governor plans to hold a news conference in Cape Canaveral at 10 a.m.

DeSantis will be joined by Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie.

READ: Boeing Starliner crewed launch scrubbed Monday night

They’re speaking at Gator’s Portside Port Canaveral.

Channel 9′s Sam Martello will attend this morning’s news conference.

READ: National Hurricane Preparedness Week: What you need to know

When it happens, you can watch it live here.

And be sure to tune in to Eyewitness News at Noon for an update on this story.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group