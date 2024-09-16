Local

Today: Gov. DeSantis to speak at Orlando school

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com

Gov. Ron DeSantis will visit Orlando on Monday FILE IMAGE: Gov. Ron DeSantis (WFTV Staff)

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to make a stop Monday in Orlando.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

DeSantis said he’ll hold a news conference at Lawton Chiles Elementary School.

The governor is expected to speak at 10:30 a.m.

READ: Trump was the subject of an ‘apparent assassination attempt’ at his Florida golf club, FBI says

He’ll be joined by Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. and other state education officials.

Channel 9 will also be at this morning’s event.

Monitor WFTV.com and watch Eyewitness News at Noon for updates.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read