Today: Highway dedications will honor fallen deputies in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office will unveil signage dedicated to three fallen deputies who were killed in the line of duty.

On Tuesday, Sheriff Dennis Lemma will honor Deputy Sheriffs James Jacobs, Robert Moore, and George Pfeil for making the ultimate sacrifice.

The deputies died in 1922, 1975, and 1977, respectively.

The signage will be placed along stretches of several major Seminole County roads, including State Road 419, Highway 17-92, State Road 434, and County Road 427.

The Florida Legislature approved these highway memorial dedications during the 2024 Legislative Session.

Tuesday’s ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. in Sanford and Channel 9 will have a crew on hand for the unveilings.

