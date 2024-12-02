Seminole County Fire Department rescues horse stuck in pond

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A horse is now safe and sound after being stuck in a pond Monday morning. It happened at a farm in Geneva, Seminole County.

“They said that the horse likes it, the likes the grass is in the pond, so it actually kind of just slipped off the edge,” said Elgin Myers with the Seminole County Fire Department.

First responders with SCFD responded to the scene – it took about 11 crews and several hours to get the animal – named Pearl – out of the pond.

“Once they assessed the horse, they knew what resources they would need. So they were able to call out specialty resources. Here within Seminole County, we have a large animal rescue team and large animal rescue equipment that was deployed,” said Myers. “We were able to get it out. It was able to get its feet up under it, and we were able to get the homeowners over there to give it some nutrition, and then it walked off.”

The incident comes just months after Seminole County First Responders received special training to deal with animal rescues.

The initiative was a partnership with the University of Florida – and it all came in handy this time around.

“We had 25 members attend that class. So, they are dispersed throughout the county. It makes them subject matter experts,” said Myers.

Pearl is expected to be ok, and the owners were thankful the night-mare is over.

🐴 Public assist today with horse named Pearl that was stuck in a pond. Seminole County Fire Department #AnimalRescue Team used the trench unit to get Pearl out safe ❤️🚒

📍Mullet Lake Park Rd, Geneva

⏰ 6:59 am pic.twitter.com/dTpwzbHHBT — Seminole County Fire Department (SCFD) PIO Media (@scfdpio) December 2, 2024

