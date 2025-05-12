Hamas releases American-Israeli soldier, held hostage over 19 months

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip — As a goodwill gesture towards the Trump Administration, Hamas has released American-Israeli soldier, held hostage for over 19 months.

The Israeli military has shared some important news: 21-year-old Edan Alexander was handed over to the Red Cross before making his way to Israeli forces, safely crossing into Israeli territory.

Mideast Gaza Seizure FILE - Yael Alexander holds a poster of her son, Edan, who was taken hostage by Hamas militants on Oct. 7, 2023, during a weekly rally for families of hostages held in the Gaza Strip and their supporters, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Feb. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo, File) (Maya Alleruzzo/AP)

At the age of 19, Alexander was removed from his military installation in southern Israel amidst the cross-border assault by Hamas on October 7, 2023, an event that initiated the conflict in Gaza.

This gesture has the potential to establish a foundation for a new ceasefire agreement. The 21-year-old individual was the last known surviving American hostage in Gaza.

Israeli officials tell ABC News that Alexander will be taken to a hospital.

President Trump is scheduled to arrive in the Middle East on Tuesday for the inaugural official foreign visit of his second term.

