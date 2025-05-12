Hamas releases American-Israeli soldier, held hostage over 19 months

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip — As a goodwill gesture towards the Trump Administration, Hamas has released American-Israeli soldier, held hostage for over 19 months.
The Israeli military has shared some important news: 21-year-old Edan Alexander was handed over to the Red Cross before making his way to Israeli forces, safely crossing into Israeli territory.
At the age of 19, Alexander was removed from his military installation in southern Israel amidst the cross-border assault by Hamas on October 7, 2023, an event that initiated the conflict in Gaza.
This gesture has the potential to establish a foundation for a new ceasefire agreement. The 21-year-old individual was the last known surviving American hostage in Gaza.
Israeli officials tell ABC News that Alexander will be taken to a hospital.
President Trump is scheduled to arrive in the Middle East on Tuesday for the inaugural official foreign visit of his second term.
Channel 9 will persist in monitoring and will provide updates accordingly.
