5 for ’25: What working moms want in the workplace

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

On the occasion of Mother’s Day, let’s find out what employers can do to give their working moms a good professional experience — as shared by a working mom whose responsibilities include creating a good environment for her team members.

Ann-Marie Ahern is co-managing principal and head of the employment group at McCarthy, Lebit, Crystal & Liffman Co. LPA in Cleveland. Ahern has been on the other side of the table in seeking to balance work and at-home responsibilities with young children. She told me in a recent conversation those experiences helped position her for management of others in her current role.

Watch: Afternoon Forecast: Monday, May 12, 2025

While the pandemic certainly created new challenges for many companies, as employees shifted their work-life priorities, some pressure points for working parents and their employers remain the same as they’ve long been. Here are five things Ahern said managers can do that working moms will notice and appreciate.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group