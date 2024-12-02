JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A group of Florida sailors received a warm homecoming celebration after spending seven months aboard a naval ship.

It was an emotional reunion as they arrived at Naval Station Mayport in Jacksonville.

Sailors were greeted with warm hugs and kisses from their loved ones as they celebrated their return home.

Photos: Florida sailors receive hero’s welcome during holiday homecoming

They have been deployed to support critical U.S. Navy missions in the Middle East, Europe, and the Atlantic.

As the ship docked, families and friends lined the pier, eagerly awaiting their loved ones.

Many held signs reading “Welcome Home” and “I Love You,” rushing to embrace the sailors.

One mother, who’s experienced three separate deployments, says her faith helped make this one a little easier.

“This time, it was easier. We are Christians, so God has been our rock,” said Keshawna Nave.

It’s clear that this reunion is about more than just the sailors’ return. It’s about the bonds of family, the strength of faith, and the deep gratitude for the sacrifices made over the past several months.

