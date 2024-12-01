SeaWorld presents Coasters After Dark: Christmas Edition

ORLANDO, Fla. — Join SeaWorld after Dark for two festive nights in December from 9 p.m. to Midnight for fun-filled excitement. Each ride transforms under twinkling lights, creating a perfect holiday atmosphere for family and friends.

On December 6 and 13th, Don’t miss the chance to indulge in the season’s joy while soaring through the sky on these exhilarating coasters.

The coasters that will open are the Manta, Journey to Atlantis, Ice Breaker, Pipeline, Kraken, Penguin Trek, and last but not least, the Mako.

The three-hour event you want to attend will include happy hour and a fireworks performance that will light up the night sky. On event day, Flamecraft and the Glacier Bar will have the best happy hour deals.

Complimentary popcorn will be available to participants throughout the night. Coasters After Dark is a limited-capacity event that is just in time for the holidays.





